Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
FPL injuries: The players who will miss Gameweek 1
Tweet
The injured or suspended Premier League players set to miss Gameweek 1 of 2024/25 FPL.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
S'up?
19 Jul 18:32 - TheCurly, 247 views 2 replies
Just Stop Oil, should be quiet for a while
18 Jul 18:22 - PSRB, 145 views 1 replies
Esr
18 Jul 17:34 - pjlincs, 178 views 2 replies
Nope, don't like that away kit at all
18 Jul 12:33 - PSRB, 175 views 4 replies
Leny Yoro, anyone actually heard of him, let alone familiar with his game?
17 Jul 15:44 - PSRB, 301 views 8 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards