Franck Kessie interested in Premier League move with Milan contract set to expire

Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to decide on his long-term future in January, but a move to the Premier League sits high on his priority list ahead of the expiration of his current contract.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder sees his deal with the Rossoneri end in summer 2022 - and an extension is yet to be agreed. Sources close to the player have informed 90min that the player has turned down Milan’s latest offer.

Milan have not yet given up hope of keeping the Ivorian international, although it has been communicated that an increase to their current offer will not be put forward as it stands. The club's technical director Paolo Maldini is handling the talks, which are currently at a standstill.

Kessie, who came through Atalanta’s youth ranks, has been with Milan since joining on an initial loan in 2017 and he has become a key player for the club in the years since. Though he could become the second first team gem in two summers to walk away for nothing following Gianluigi Donnarumma's decision to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

PSG are one of the clubs who have enquired about Kessie in the last 18 months, and their interest remains as decision time approaches on Kessie's next move. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have also enquired in that time.

90min can confirm that a number of Premier League clubs have asked Kessie’s representatives to keep them informed over his next move. It's suggested that a move to England is high on the agenda as the player believes the league would be better suited to his style.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton and Leicester are all being kept aware of the situation, and Kessie's representatives are confident that a number of clubs will make pre-contract offers in January.

Milan coach Stefano Pioli is however hopeful that Kessie decides to sign a new deal.

"I would like Kessie to sign,” he told the Italian media last week. "The negotiations go on between the club and his agent, and I don’t think it’s the time to worry.

"With Franck, I only talk about matters relating to the pitch and I always see him as positive and serene, there are no problems."