 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Freddie Ljungberg Admits He Wants Arsenal Head Coach Job on Permanent Basis

Freddie Ljungberg has said he wants to be named as the Arsenal boss on a full-time basis after leading the Gunners in his first match as interim head coach.

The Gunners legend has been tasked with overseeing the first team in the short-term following the sacking of Unai Emery, and was in charge for their 2-2 draw at Norwich on Sunday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

It was a mixed performance from ​Arsenal, who trailed twice to goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell, with strikes from top scorer ​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bailing them out on both occasions.

Ljungberg insisted after the game that he would like to take over as head coach on a permanently, with the club already undergoing a recruitment process to find Emery's replacement.

"I hope the club [appoint me ] - I've been there for a long time, I know what I can do and what I can't do," he said, as quoted by the ​Daily Mail.

Arsenal are now in eighth place after the draw at Carrow Road, though they moved a point closer to fourth placed Chelsea, who lost to West Ham.

They are seven points off the Blues as it stands, but just one off fifth-placed Tottenham, with the group of teams propping up the top four packed tightly as we approach the half-way mark. 

Per Mertesacker,Freddie Ljungberg

And when asked if he feels his side can make the ​Champions League places for this season, Ljungberg was confident of their chances.

​"100%," he said. "Teams drop points here and there, they drop points, we drop points. It's a bit of a crazy league and, of course, I hope and think that Arsenal can get back to the top four."

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!


Source : 90min

Trending on the boards