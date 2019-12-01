Freddie Ljungberg Admits He Wants Arsenal Head Coach Job on Permanent Basis

Freddie Ljungberg has said he wants to be named as the Arsenal boss on a full-time basis after leading the Gunners in his first match as interim head coach.
The Gunners legend has been tasked with overseeing the first team in the short-term following the sacking of Unai Emery, and was in charge for their 2-2 draw at Norwich on Sunday.
It was a mixed performance from Arsenal, who trailed twice to goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell, with strikes from top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bailing them out on both occasions.
Ljungberg insisted after the game that he would like to take over as head coach on a permanently, with the club already undergoing a recruitment process to find Emery's replacement.
"I hope the club [appoint me ] - I've been there for a long time, I know what I can do and what I can't do," he said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.
Arsenal are now in eighth place after the draw at Carrow Road, though they moved a point closer to fourth placed Chelsea, who lost to West Ham.
They are seven points off the Blues as it stands, but just one off fifth-placed Tottenham, with the group of teams propping up the top four packed tightly as we approach the half-way mark.
And when asked if he feels his side can make the Champions League places for this season, Ljungberg was confident of their chances.
"
Source : 90min