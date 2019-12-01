Freddie Ljungberg Admits He Wants Arsenal Head Coach Job on Permanent Basis

Freddie Ljungberg has said he wants to be named as the Arsenal boss on a full-time basis after leading the Gunners in his first match as interim head coach.

The Gunners legend has been tasked with overseeing the first team in the short-term following the sacking of Unai Emery, and was in charge for their 2-2 draw at Norwich on Sunday.

It was a mixed performance from ​Arsenal, who trailed twice to goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell, with strikes from top scorer ​Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bailing them out on both occasions.

Ljungberg insisted after the game that he would like to take over as head coach on a permanently, with the club already undergoing a recruitment process to find Emery's replacement.

"I hope the club [appoint me ] - I've been there for a long time, I know what I can do and what I can't do," he said, as quoted by the ​Daily Mail.

Arsenal are now in eighth place after the draw at Carrow Road, though they moved a point closer to fourth placed Chelsea, who lost to West Ham.

They are seven points off the Blues as it stands, but just one off fifth-placed Tottenham, with the group of teams propping up the top four packed tightly as we approach the half-way mark.

And when asked if he feels his side can make the ​Champions League places for this season, Ljungberg was confident of their chances.

​" 100%," he said. "Teams drop points here and there, they drop points, we drop points. It's a bit of a crazy league and, of course, I hope and think that Arsenal can get back to the top four."

