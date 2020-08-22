Freddie Ljungberg Steps Down as Arsenal Assistant Coach to Pursue Management Opportunities

Freddie Ljungberg has announced that he has left his role as Arsenal's assistant coach in an attempt to gain "management experience".

The Swede joined the Gunners in a coaching capacity first in 2013 and then again in 2018, after previously enjoying a storied playing career at the club. Signing from Halmstad in 1998, Ljungberg would make over 300 appearances and win two Premier League titles before departing in 2007.

This season, the 43-year-old was put in interim charge of the first team following Unai Emery's sacking back in November. While in charge he led Arsenal to a draw against Norwich and a win over former club West Ham, before Mikel Arteta's arrival saw him return to his assistant coach position.

However, Ljungberg will not be by the Spaniard's side next season, announcing his Gunners departure via his Twitter account.

"I have decided to leave my first team assistant coaching role at Arsenal to progress my management experience," a statment read.

"I have been involved with this club on and off since 1998 and am grateful for all the opportunities they have given me both as a player and as a coach.

"I wish Mikel and all the team every success for the season ahead. Thanks also to the fans for their constant support and for always being by my side. I hope we will all meet again soon.!

Arsenal responded with a statement of their own soon after, published on the club's website.

Technical director Edu said: "We're really sad to see Freddie leave as we know how much he loves Arsenal.

"However, we know he has had various opportunities over the last 12 months and stuck to the job at Arsenal. Now he has the opportunity to consider other options, and it makes sense for his career at this time."

Further praise came courtesy of Arteta, who said: "Freddie has been a really important member of my team since my arrival. He did a great job picking the team up when Unai left and we all have 100 per cent respect for him as a man and a coach. I know I'll be facing him on the touchline in the future."