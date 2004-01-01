 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Fulham to 'make improved offer' for Man Utd star after Emile Smith Rowe transfer

Fulham will make a renewed attempt to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United once they wrap up a deal for Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, a report has claimed.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards