Full Arsenal Premier League fixture list for the 2021/22 season

Arsenal will kick-off their 2021/22 Premier League campaign away at newly promoted Brentford.

The Gunners will then face Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium before a tricky trip north to Manchester City before the September international break.

Mikel Arteta's side will host north London rivals Tottenham on September 25, before the reverse fixture is played on January 15.

Their Boxing Day fixture comes away at Norwich, before also hosting Wolves and Man City over the festive period.

They wrap up the season at home to Everton on May 22.

The countdown begins... ⏳



? 2021/22 season — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 16, 2021

Here is the full list of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures:

Arsenal 2021/22 Premier League fixtures

Exact dates and kick-off times are subject to change depending on TV schedules.

Gameweek 1 - 14/08/2021 - Brentford v Arsenal

Gameweek 2 - 21/08/2021 - Arsenal v Chelsea

Gameweek 3 - 28/08/2021 - Manchester City v Arsenal

Gameweek 4 - 11/09/2021 - Arsenal v Norwich City

Gameweek 5 - 18/09/2021 - Burnley v Arsenal

Gameweek 6 - 25/09/2021 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 7 - 02/10/2021 - Brighton v Arsenal

Gameweek 8 - 16/10/2021 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Gameweek 9 - 23/10/2021 - Arsenal v Aston Villa

Gameweek 10 - 30/10/2021 - Leicester City v Arsenal

Gameweek 11 - 06/11/2021 - Arsenal v Watford

Gameweek 12 - 20/11/2021 - Liverpool v Arsenal

Gameweek 13 - 27/11/2021 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

Gameweek 14 - 30/11/2021 (20:00) - Manchester United v Arsenal

Gameweek 15 - 04/12/2021 - Everton v Arsenal

Gameweek 16 - 11/12/2021 - Arsenal v Southampton

Gameweek 17 - 14/12/2021 (19:45) - Arsenal v West Ham United

Gameweek 18 - 18/12/2021 - Leeds United v Arsenal

Gameweek 19 - 26/12/2021 - Norwich City v Arsenal

Gameweek 20 - 28/12/2021 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton

Gameweek 21 - 01/01/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester City

Gameweek 22 - 15/01/2022 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Gameweek 23 - 22/01/2022 - Arsenal v Burnley

Gameweek 24 - 08/02/2022 (19:45) - Wolverhampton v Arsenal

Gameweek 25 - 12/02/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal

Gameweek 26 - 19/02/2022 - Arsenal v Brentford

Gameweek 27 - 26/02/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool

Gameweek 28 - 05/03/2022 - Watford v Arsenal

Gameweek 29 - 12/03/2022 - Arsenal v Leicester City

Gameweek 30 - 19/03/2022 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

Gameweek 31 - 02/04/2022 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Gameweek 32 - 09/04/2022 - Arsenal v Brighton

Gameweek 33 - 16/04/2022 - Southampton v Arsenal

Gameweek 34 - 23/04/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester United

Gameweek 35 - 30/04/2022 - West Ham United v Arsenal

Gameweek 36 - 07/05/2022 - Arsenal v Leeds United

Gameweek 37 - 15/05/2022 - Newcastle United v Arsenal

Gameweek 38 - 22/05/2022 (16:00) - Arsenal v Everton

Source : 90min