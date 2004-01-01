Gabriel Jesus' agent confirms Arsenal contact; Man City still hopeful of new deal

Gabriel Jesus' agent has confirmed he has held talks with Arsenal and 'likes the project' - but Manchester City remain hopeful of persuading him to sign a new contract, 90min understands.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium next summer and City are pressing ahead with talks to extend his stay.

Indeed, sources close to the club have told 90min that City see Jesus as a big part of their plans going forward and there's continued optimism that he will commit his long-term future to the club.

However, Jesus is in no rush to make a decision - 90min confirmed in April that he's interested in playing in Europe - and his agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has confirmed that talks have been held with Arsenal.

Pettinati also admitted to The Guardian that a further half-dozen clubs are interested in signing the Brazilian, who has eight Premier League goals to his name this season and 13 in all competitions.

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus,” Pettinati said. “We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He’s focused on the final games with Man City; we’ll see.”

City have warned Jesus that they will likely need to sell unless a new contract is agreed - as they don't want to lose him on a free transfer next summer - although Pep Guardiola has previously suggested he'd like him to stay.

Guardiola has also shown his faith in Jesus on the field in recent weeks, starting him in the Premier League clash with title rivals Liverpool and both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.