Gabriel Jesus' agent confirms Man City forward is evaluating offers

The agent of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has confirmed that they are evaluating all their available options before making a final decision on the Brazilian's future.

Jesus has just over 12 months remaining on his contract at the Etihad and faces an uncertain future following the Premier League champions' signings of both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez - the latter of whom is expected to see first-team minutes next year.

90min understands that both Arsenal and Tottenham have made contact with Jesus' camp to register their interest, although City have not given up hope of keeping the 25-year-old and manager Pep Guardiola has made it clear that he does not want Jesus to go.

In the background, Jesus' agent, Marcelo Pettinati, has been working away to find the best option for his client, and he told Freddie Paxton that all doors are open at the minute.

At the moment we’re understanding all of the projects [on offer], so right now isn’t the time to say anything," he said.

"Things will advance after his time with the national team.”

After winning the Premier League title with City, Jesus revealed that he has informed City of his 'desire' for this summer but refused to reveal what that wish is.

He told ESPN: "About my future, it’s still uncertain. I have a contract with City and I have already expressed my desire to the City people and to my agent .I have in my head what I want.

"On vacation, I [will] decide about my future."