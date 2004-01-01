Gabriel Jesus heaps praise on 'phenomenon' Endrick

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has joined in the praise of Palmeiras sensation Endrick.

16-year-old striker Endrick is the latest hot prospect to come out of Jesus' former side, with teams across Europe considering big-money bids to land the teenager once he turns 18 in 2024.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to be battling for his signature, while Premier League giants like Chelsea and Manchester City have both been tipped to submit bids to try and wrap up a future deal for teen prodigy.

Whoever ends up signing Endrick, Jesus believes they'll be landing themselves a future superstar.

"I've been following Endrick a lot," he told ESPN. "During the time I was training at the academy when I was coming back from injury, Ze Roberto introduced us. Then I saw him on the field...

"Wow, he's a star. Phenomenon! "He's 16 now, right? When I was 15, I was in the academy but he's in the seniors.

"I'm really rooting for him. I think Palmeiras are doing well by involving him in training and taking him to games. I remember when I was 17, and I went to a game against Atletico-MG. Just being on the bench, it was a top experience.

"I believe Palmeiras are doing a very good job with him. I went through it too and I know that his anxiety to play is huge. Of course, Endrick can score goals because he has that quality, but we also know that, being very young, he has the issue of anxiety.

"I'm rooting for him. The only thing I can say to Endrick right now is to be patient."