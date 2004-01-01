Gabriel Jesus reveals delight at Arsenal’s fast start to the season

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus says he’s delighted with his side’s start to the Premier League campaign.

The Gunners made it back-to-back victories to open the league season with a 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian was involved in all four goals, scoring twice while helping himself to a pair of assists, and he admitted after the game that he couldn't be more pleased with the Gunners' early form this season.

"I’m so happy, not just because of the goals but the way the team is playing," the 25-year-old said. "In difficult moments we conceded twice, but we continued to play well and tried to score.

"We know the qualities that they have. They have a lot of good players, runs in-behind, Jamie Vardy is one of the top strikers in the league.

"I’m so happy with the three points. It’s important."

Jesus joined Arsenal in a £45m deal from Manchester City in the summer, where he struggled for a consistent run in the team as a central striker.

The Brazil international added that he's relishing the opportunity to lead the line under Mikel Arteta, saying: "I’m enjoying it a lot. It wasn’t as if I was unhappy at City. I just wanted to play. I understood the club and manager, but sometimes players just want to play.

"I train everyday, with myself and Eddie [Nketiah] working on finishing. I think Arsenal have two good strikers."

Arsenal travel to face Bournemouth next weekend as the north London outfit look to continue their 100% start to the season.

