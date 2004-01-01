Gabriel Jesus: The shirt number he could wear at Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus is on his way from Manchester City to Arsenal.

90min understands the two clubs have agreed a £45m transfer fee for the Brazil international, who will be reunited with former City assistant coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

With Jesus set to become the latest signing in a busy summer for the Gunners, fans dreaming of purchasing a replica shirt with his name will be thinking about the single most important question - what shirt number will he wear?

We have some ideas...

Arsenal shirt numbers currently available

As of June 25, the following squad numbers are vacant at Arsenal: 2, 9, 12, 13, 15, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and any number from 35 upwards.

Some of these options belong to players who went out on loan last season though that doesn't mean they're necessarily off limits to Jesus. Hector Bellerin (2), Runar Alex Runarsson (13), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (15), Pablo Mari (22), Reiss Nelson (24), and Folarin Balogun (26) could all be sold but will return to the club for pre-season training if they haven't secured a move away by then.

William Saliba (4) and Lucas Torreira (11) have had their shirt numbers redistributed.

Arsenal shirt numbers that might become available

Arsenal are looking to make their squad bigger rather than to trim it, so there are few options that could open up in the coming weeks.

Bernd Leno's shirt number (1) is off limits to outfielders, while Jesus is unlikely to consider Kieran Tierney's jersey (3) should he depart. Cedric Soares (17), Nuno Tavares (20) and Albert Sambi Lokonga (23) are most likely to leave.

Aaron Ramsdale (32) could take Leno's shirt should he secure a move away, while young goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (33) may head out on loan.

Gabriel Jesus shirt number history

Jesus wore the number 33 shirt with first club Palmeiras and when he first arrived at Manchester City in 2017. As mentioned, this number could be freed up by Okonkwo if he goes out on loan.

However, he later switched to the number 9 which he has also worn for Brazil, and this number is available to him at Arsenal after club captain Alexandre Lacazette returned to Lyon on a free transfer.