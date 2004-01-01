Gabriel Magalhaes reveals his influence on Gabriel Jesus signing

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes says he told his Brazil teammate Gabriel Jesus to join the club this summer, joking that he may have had 'a bit of an influence'.

Jesus signed for the Gunners in a £45m deal last month and the former Manchester City forward has already made a big impact under Mikel Arteta.

And Gabriel has revealed that he was pestering his namesake on international duty this summer as Arsenal's interest in the forward intensified.

"Gabriel [Jesus] is a really good guy," the Gunners defender told Sky Sports. "Of course, it helps that we have the Brazilian link.

"When we were on international duty, we discussed his future and I was telling him, 'Come to Arsenal! Come to Arsenal!'

"Maybe I had a bit of an influence there.

"He is someone who is very focused and really enjoys working hard. He is here to improve the team and he is already doing that. He has come here with big expectations. He wants to achieve big things with Arsenal. I think he is really going to help us."

Gabriel was partnered at the heart of the defence by William Saliba in Arsenal's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend.

The Brazilian, who can speak French following his time in Ligue 1 with Lille, says he has taken a key role in helping Saliba settle into the club.

"He is a good friend of mine already," Gabriel added. "We speak French together, so that helps. He has added a lot of quality to the team and I think he has a brilliant future ahead of him.

"I have been here for two years now, so I do have experience that I can use to help him."