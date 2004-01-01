Gabriel Magalhaes ruled out of Brazil's Tokyo Olympics squad

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes has been ruled out of Brazil's Olympic squad with a knee injury.

The defender signed for the Gunners from Lille last summer and enjoyed a fairly promising opening season in north London. The 23-year-old made 32 appearances in all competitions and scored three goals. This included starting each of Arsenal's final five Premier League fixtures, all of which they won.

He has been set to cap off the campaign by travelling to the Olympics with Brazil. However, as reported by Globo, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that he has been removed from the squad on Tuesday.

After joining up with his international teammates on 1 July, he felt discomfort in his left knee. After physiotherapy and an MRI scan it was decided that Gabriel would not be fit enough to feature in the tournament. Brazil are expected to call up a replacement for the centre-back in the coming days.

Gabriel's absence is a blow as he was one of the most recognised players in the Olympic squad. It leaves Brazil with three centre-backs: Bruno Fuchs, Nino and Sevilla's Diego Carlos. The squad also features legendary right-back Dani Alves who has gained a new lease of life playing for Sao Paulo.

Gabriel should feature regularly next season following the departure of David Luiz | Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Gabriel's Arsenal teammate Gabriel Martinelli could feature as well, along with Hertha Berlin forward Metheus Cunha and Lyon's Bruno Guimaraes.

Richarlison is also among those travelling but only after he completes his Copa America duties. Brazil are set to face Argentina in Sunday's final after they defeated Peru 1-0 in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, their opponents required penalties to get past Colombia in their semi.

Brazil are without Gabriel Jesus for the final after he was dismissed just after half-time for a reckless, high challenge.