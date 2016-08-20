Gabriel Martinelli, Reiner & Vinícius Júnior Named in Brazil Squad for Olympic Friendlies

The Brazil Olympic team have named a 20-man squad for their upcoming friendlies in preparation for the 2020 games, including Real Madrid pair Reiner and
#Brazil beat #Argentina to qualify for 2020 #Olympics https://t.co/W9AtFAbTqU #football pic.twitter.com/Uj31v88YVJ— AhramOnlineSports (@AO_Sports) February 10, 2020
Jardine said: "We did not lose Bruno Guimarães, we won, because we are contributing to the great goal of reaching the main team.
"He felt very comfortable with the shirt. We wish every luck in the world, every success he deserves."
Players are obligated to join up with the Under-23 side for these international friendlies, however as the Olympic schedule will clash with the start of the 2020/21 European domestic campaign, players are faced with a conflict of interests.
Jardine is hopeful clubs, country and players can all reach an agreement, such is the importance of the Olympics.
"I think the first big argument is the player's will," Jardine added. "We want to feel for each one. I already talked to Vinicius, he explained his willingness to compete in the Olympics. He has even talked to Real Madrid.
"We hope that all clubs have understanding. I do not need to reiterate how important the Olympic Games."
Brazil are the current gold medal holders, after the men's team topped the podium for the first time in their history at their home games in 2016.
The team also claimed silver at London 2012, and bronze in Beijing four years previously.
Brazil Squad in Full for Olympic Friendlies
|
Goalkeepers
Cleiton (Red Bull Bragantino), Lucas Perri (São Paulo), Phelipe (Grêmio)
|Defenders
Emerson Royal (Bétis), Guga (Atlético-MG), Ayrton Lucas (Spartak Moscou), Caio Henrique (Grêmio) Gabriel (Lille), Ibañez (Roma), Luiz Felipe (Lazio), Lyanco (Torino)
|Midfielders
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Lucas Paquetá (Milan), Matheus Henrique (Grêmio), Maicon (Shakthar Donetsk ), Pedrinho (Corinthians), Reinier (Real Madrid) Wendel (Sporting)
|
Forwards
Antony (São Paulo), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig), Paulinho (Bayer Leverkusen), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
Source : 90min