Gabriel Martinelli, Reiner & Vinícius Júnior Named in Brazil Squad for Olympic Friendlies

The ​Brazil Olympic team have named a 20-man squad for their upcoming friendlies in preparation for the 2020 games, including Real Madrid pair Reiner and Vinícius Júnior, and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.





Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz has also been included, alongside Milan midfielder Lucas Paquetá.





Brazil joined Argentina as South America's two football representatives for Tokyo 2020 after they beat their South American rivals 3-0 in February.

They were due to play Saudi Arabia and Egypt on 26 and 29 of March, but the games have been cancelled due to the coronavirus.





According to ​Globo Esporte , Brazil are negotiating with potential opponents so that friendlies can still take place at the end of the month.





This is the first batch of fixtures for the Under-23 side since they booked their place in Tokyo. They will be without Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimarães, who has been called up to the Brazil senior side for their 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, coach André Jardine insists this is a positive, as it demonstrates the progress players make when playing for the Under-23 team.





Jardine said: "We did not lose Bruno Guimarães, we won, because we are contributing to the great goal of reaching the main team.

"He felt very comfortable with the shirt. We wish every luck in the world, every success he deserves."

Players are obligated to join up with the Under-23 side for these international friendlies, however as the Olympic schedule will clash with the start of the 2020/21 European domestic campaign, players are faced with a conflict of interests.

Jardine is hopeful clubs, country and players can all reach an agreement, such is the importance of the Olympics.

"I think the first big argument is the player's will," Jardine added. "We want to feel for each one. I already talked to Vinicius, he explained his willingness to compete in the Olympics. He has even talked to ​Real Madrid.

"We hope that all clubs have understanding. I do not need to reiterate how important the Olympic Games."

Brazil are the current gold medal holders, after the men's team topped the podium for the first time in their history at their home games in 2016.

The team also claimed silver at London 2012, and bronze in Beijing four years previously.





Brazil Squad in Full for Olympic Friendlies ​



