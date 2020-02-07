Gabriel Martinelli Speaks Out on Transfer Interest From Real Madrid & Training With Barcelona

​Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli insists he hasn't had any contact with Real Madrid about a potential move to the Santiago Bernabéu, following rumours that Zinedine Zidane's side are considering a move.





The 18-year-old has hit the ground running since joining Arsenal before the start of the season, scoring ten goals in 23 appearances across all competitions - which is bettered only by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (16).





His form apparently had Real Madrid on alert as they look to bolster their squad once again, but Martinelli insists he hasn't heard anything about a move to Spain and says he's fully focused on life at Arsenal .

" No, nothing has come to me," Martinelli told Marca . "I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here."

Although it's Real Madrid who appear to be interested in signing Martinelli in the future, Barcelona had the opportunity to secure his signature prior to his summer move from Ituano to Arsenal.

The 18-year-old spent two weeks training in Catalonia last summer on trial, but even after ultimately failing to secure a move to the club, Martinelli insists it was a "dream come true" and he even built up a friendship with Barça wonderkid Ansu Fati.





" Shortly before the Sao Paulo Cup I spent a few days training in Barcelona. I spent 15 days there," he added. "Barcelona invited me to train with them in La Masia, but afterwards, they didn’t want to do anything with me, they didn’t tell me anything. I went back to Ituano, I played Copinha and then I came to Arsenal.





"To see how they train, know the structure of the club, the city...it was a dream come true. I even trained with Ansu Fati and we became friends.

"He helped me a lot there and is now playing in the main team. He is a boy who deserves everything that is happening to him. He is super humble and welcomed me really well there."

