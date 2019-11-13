Gabriel Martinelli to Make Arsenal Return in Papa John's Trophy Tie

It's been a bloody miserable season so far for Arsenal.

Sunday's north London derby defeat has left the Gunners stranded in 15th place in the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone.

The style of football has been dire (and criticised by the agent of club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) and there's been so little to cheer about, but finally some good news has arrived for the Arsenal faithful.

Gabriel Martinelli is expected to start for Arsenal Under-21s in their Papa John's Trophy (that's what the Football League Trophy is called nowadays, yes) tie against AFC Wimbledon, according to football.london.

The Brazilian forward picked up a knee injury in training back in June, and wasn't expected to make a return until 2021. However, he appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery, and his return would be most welcome.

Martinelli scored 10 goals and made four assists in his debut campaign for the Gunners following a transfer from Brazilian fourth division side Ituano, including a memorable goal at Stamford Bridge in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

Exciting news for @Arsenal fans?



‘He’s a top guy, a top player, but what makes me more impressed is the mentality in the training ground’ @DavidLuiz_4 talking with @benhainess about Gabriel Martinelli and his brilliant Mentality. pic.twitter.com/IhacujNEnP — 90min (@90min_Football) November 13, 2019

While Martinelli would help Arsenal with their struggles up front this season, manager Mikel Arteta recently said that he doesn't want to put pressure on the 19-year-old and insisted he isn't experienced enough to be relied upon to solely turn their fortunes around.

"Time is the key word in this industry, and nobody is going to give you time," Arteta said. "The moment the ball doesn’t go in the net and you lose a football match, you’re going to question all the rest, so with Gabi it’s the same.

"Now he needs time. He’s done it for a period of time and in certain moments throughout a game, but consistently for three years, two or one?

Arteta could really do with Martinelli right now | Pool/Getty Images

"He’s never done it. I’m sorry, he’s never done it, so we cannot put that pressure on him. It’s like with Bukayo and other young players that we have, they’ve never done it in their career, so why do you expect him to do it today?

"And in which environment? In which context? Patience, but he’s a positive guy to have back on the team because he’s such a character."