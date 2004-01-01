Gabriel reveals dressing room joke with Gabriel Jesus over Arsenal transfer

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel has confessed he has been joking around with Brazil team-mate Gabriel Jesus over a possible transfer to the Emirates this summer.

Jesus' agent recently confirmed that the forward is evaluating offers as he considers his future at Manchester City, with Arsenal one of the sides tipped to move for the Brazilian if he does decide to leave.

With talks ongoing behind the scenes, Jesus is away on international duty with Brazil, sharing a dressing room with Arsenal stars Gabriel and yet another namesake, Gabriel Martinelli, and the centre-back has revealed he has been joking with Jesus about making the move.

“We joke around in the dressing room, but there’s nothing certain," Gabriel told a press conference. "Of course, he’s a quality player and if he goes to Arsenal, he would help us a lot.”

90min understands that City are working hard to hand Jesus an extension to his current contract, which has just 12 months left to run, as manager Pep Guardiola is very keen to keep the 25-year-old forward around.

However, Jesus is understood to have concerns about his role at City, with the recent signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez adding to that.

The Gunners have been joined by Tottenham in plotting a move for Jesus, while overseas, there has been interest from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter and AC Milan.