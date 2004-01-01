Gareth Southgate names 33-player provisional England squad for Euro 2020

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 33-player provisional squad for the Euro 2020 finals this summer, with the final 26-player tournament squad to be confirmed on 1 June.

Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale are among the surprise names included in the preliminary list. Harry Maguire has also been named despite being a major injury doubt.

Southgate has named a vibrant & exciting squad | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jesse Lingard's form at club level has seen him keep his place following a recall in March, while a resurgent Mason Greenwood has been included for the first time since September 2020.

Southgate will have to be ruthless when he cuts seven players from the list next week.

17-year-old Jude Bellingham is the youngest player in the squad | Visionhaus/Getty Images

33-player provisional England squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield Utd)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Man City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City), Ben White (Brighton)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Mason Greenwood is back in the England squad | Haflidi Breidfjord/Getty Images

Once Southgate has made cuts for the final squad, England will play sold out warm up friendlies against Austria and Romania at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in early June.

England will then play their eagerly awaited opening Group D match against Croatia on home soil at Wembley on 13 June, followed by further fixtures against Scotland and Czech Republic, both also on at Wembley, on 18 June and 22 June respectively.

The top two countries in each group will qualify automatically for the last 16, with the four best third placed teams also progressing to the knockout stages.

