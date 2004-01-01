Gareth Southgate names England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Jesse Lingard is set for his first England cap since June 2019 after his form on loan with West Ham United earned him a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Lingard has not played for England since the Three Lions fell in the Nations League semi-final, and a recall to the squad seemed out of the question just a few months ago while he was wasting away on the bench at Manchester United.

A loan to West Ham has completely turned Lingard's career around. He has managed four goals and two assists in his first six matches for the club, and that form has seen him drafted back in to Southgate's latest squad.

Also fighting their way back into the fold are Manchester City's John Stones and United's Luke Shaw, who have been two of the best defenders in the Premier League in recent weeks. Stones has not represented his country since late 2019, while Shaw's last appearance came in late 2018.

An injury to Everton goalkeeper has seen Southgate turn to West Bromwich Albion's Sam Johnstone, who earns a spot in the squad alongside United's Dean Henderson and Burnley's Nick Pope.

Johnstone could make his England debut alongside Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, whose good form in the Premier League has seen him handed a maiden call-up to the squad.

Full England squad for March's World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Nick Pope (Burnley)



Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jesse Lingard (West Ham United, loan from Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)



Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

England will get their World Cup qualification campaign underway with a home tie with everyone's favourite underdogs, San Marino, on 25 March, before jetting off to face Albania three days later.

Southgate's men must then switch their attention to Robert Lewandowski and the rest of his Poland teammates, who are scheduled to turn out at Wembley Stadium on 31 March.

