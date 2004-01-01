Gareth Southgate Names First England Squad of 2020 for UEFA Nations League

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark early next month.

This is the first Three Lions squad of the calendar year as a result of international friendlies in March and June being cancelled against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

Centre-back Harry Maguire is included, despite rumours earlier in the week the Manchester United captain could be left out as a result of an incident on holiday in Greece that has led to him and two others going on trial. He was also still involved in Europa League action until just nine days ago.

18-year-old Old Trafford teammate Mason Greenwood has been called up for the first time, as have Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and newly promoted Leeds star Kalvin Phillips - Alan Smith and Paul Robinson were the last two Leeds players to represent England in 2004.

There are also recalls for Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Eric Dier, James Ward-Prowse, Danny Ings and Michael Keane. But there is no place in the squad for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

24-Man England Squad vs Iceland & Denmark in Full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Man City)

Midfielders: Phil Foden (Man City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Harry Winks (Tottenham)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Mason Greenwood (Man Utd), Danny Ings (Southampton), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City)

England’s last two games were almost 10 months ago when they beat Montenegro and Kosovo 7-0 and 4-0 respectively to qualify for Euro 2020, which has since been postponed until next year.

Southgate’s team will face Iceland in Reykjavik on 5 September, the first time the nations have met since the Nordic minnows dumped England out of Euro 2016. They will then go on to play against Denmark in Copenhagen three days later on 8 September, both as League A group 2 fixtures.

The new 2019/20 Premier League season will kick off soon after the international break on the weekend of 12/13 September. By then, Liverpool and Arsenal will have already played in the annual curtain raiser Community Shield at Wembley, taking place on 29 August.

