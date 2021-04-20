Gianni Infantino warns Super League clubs must 'live with the consequences' of decision

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has warned those clubs keen to form the Super League that they must live with the consequences of their decision, whatever they may be.

While UEFA have threatened to kick the 12 teams involved out of the Champions League, Europa League and their domestic leagues, FIFA have taken a calmer approach to things and recently called for 'constructive talks' to find a solution that pleases everyone.

Infantino wants calm amid all the chaos | Simon Holmes/Getty Images

Infantino took to the stage at UEFA's 45th congress in Montreux to discuss that further. He reminisced about the magic of smaller teams dreaming of challenging the big boys and called on the 12 rebels to backtrack on their decision before they kill football as we know it.

"Let me be extremely clear from the very beginning, FIFA is an organisation which is built on the true values of sport," he began. "At FIFA, we can only strongly disapprove of the creation of a Super League which is a closed shop, which is a breakaway from the current institutions, from the leagues, from the associations, from UEFA and from FIFA. There is no doubt whatsoever of FIFA's disapproval.

"I am here to bring full support to European football, to UEFA and the 55 member associations, to the leagues, clubs, players and fans - to all the fans all over Europe and the world as well.

"The magic of football is the bond from the bottom to the top. There is a lot to throw away for maybe a short-term financial gain. People need to think very carefully and assume responsibility. Think not only about their shareholders, but all the people, the fans, all those who have contributed to create what European football is today.

"It goes back more than 100 years. People with love, passion and commitment have created this, and we need to protect this. It is our task to protect the European sports model, club competitions and national teams."

While Infantino did not mention anything about punishments - the idea of banning players from the World Cup was not discussed once - he warned that there would be consequences for any side who tried to disrupt the current system.

"If some elect to go their own way, then they must live with the consequences of their choice," he said. "They are responsible for their choice. This means either you're in or you're out. You cannot be half in, half out.

"Like UEFA, FIFA is a democratic organisation which is open for everyone to speak with respect of the institutions, leagues, associations. With respect for history and the passion of so many people around the world.

"In these particular days, the emotions are very high. The pandemic exacerbates this, of course, but we need to keep the line. Football is hope, and it's our responsibility to make hope a reality. We hope that everything will go back to normal, that everything will be settled, but always with respect. Always acting responsibly and always with solidarity and in the interest of national, European and global football."

