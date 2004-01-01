Gini Wijnaldum offered on loan to several Premier League clubs

Gini Wijnaldum's representatives have sounded out several Premier League and European clubs with a view to a loan move in January, 90min understands.

The 31-year-old joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer after they beat Barcelona to his signature upon the expiry of his contract at Liverpool.

PSG handed him a huge financial package worth in excess of £300,000 per week, but the midfielder's playing time has been limited with just eight starts under Mauricio Pochettino so far this season.

Wijnaldum has grown increasingly concerned about his lack of minutes and he has held talks with the club management and hierarchy about his predicament, while sources with knowledge of the situation have told 90min that intermediaries are working on finding him a potential loan move in the new year.

PSG realise that should they sanction a move - which is far from guaranteed - they will have to cover a significant portion of his hefty wages, and as such a move back to England is probably the best option for him, although clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain have also been informed of his potential availability.

One of the teams approached to have shown some interest is the Dutchman's former side Newcastle United, who would have the resources to offer PSG an enticing structure following their takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium in October.

However, 90min understands that Wijnaldum's former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is ready to go to battle with the Magpies as he bids to take the midfielder to Everton.

Benitez is a big fan of the player following their brief time together at St. James' Park in 2016, while the Netherlands international admitted he loved working with the Spaniard after moving to Liverpool from Newcastle, saying: “It was great playing for him, I learned a lot.

"He is really good at making a team with the type of players he has and he is also a man who knows how to get every bit of potential out of you. I was happy that he was there."

As well as Newcastle and Everton it is believed that more than half the Premier League have been approached, and among those not to dismiss the idea of a loan are Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester and Aston Villa.

Wijnaldum's representatives are now set to continue talks with PSG about the prospect of getting him out of the Parc des Princes in the new year, although the final decision will rest with the French giants.