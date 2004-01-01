Government announce plans for fan-led review of English football

The government has revealed its intention to launch a fan-led review of English football following the attempts of six Premier League clubs to join a breakaway Super League.

The fallout since the collapse of the breakaway competition shows no signs of cooling, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool all now facing punishment for their decision to commit to the competition.

The fallout from the Super League saga continues | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Earlier this week, culture secretary Oliver Dowden insisted he had "no choice” but to launch a fan-led review in an attempt to improve the health of English football, with the interest and experience of fans at the forefront of the plans.

in a statement released on the government website, it was announced the review would seek the recommendation of fan groups across the country as they look to tackle a whole host of matters in the game - including the impact foreign ownership is having on clubs, while also assessing existing scrutiny of club finances and administrative reporting.

After Bury were expelled from the Football League in 2019 for going into administration, the need for improved governance of clubs' finances became clear, and it's hoped that a more transparent view of club finances could help avoid a similar scenario.

Sports minister Nigel Huddleston believes the unity shown by football supporters amid the Super League saga has helped to drive the need for change in the English game and he intends to offer fans a voice moving forward.

The government is demanding transparency in the game | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"Football begins and ends with fans and we have seen that passionately displayed this week," he said. "It must be a watershed moment in our national game.

"We must capitalise on this momentum. clubs are the beating heart of their local communities and this important review will help put football on a surer footing for the future where supporters voices are heard."

The fan-led review will be chaired by Tracey Crouch MP and she added that the game's integrity must be at the forefront of any future decisions made.

"Football means so much to so many people in this country and my review will be firmly focused on the fans.

The English game is on the verge of potential reform | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"It will look closely at the issues of governance, ownership and finance and take the necessary steps to retain the game’s integrity, competitiveness and, most importantly, the bond that clubs have with its supporters and the local community."

Ministers will be working closely over the coming days before piecing together a strategy to be presented to the likes of minister for sport and tourism Nigel Huddleston, culture secretary Oliver Dowden and The Football Association before being presented in Parliament.