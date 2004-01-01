Granit Xhaka agrees new 3-year Arsenal contract

Granit Xhaka has signed a new three-year contract at Arsenal, which includes the option to extend his stay by further year.

The fresh deal represents a significant turnaround with Xhaka widely expected to depart the club earlier this summer. Roma even agreed personal terms with the player, only for the two clubs to reach an impasse over his transfer fee.

Xhaka was part of the team that lost to newly-promoted Brentford on the opening day | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Prior to that, the midfielder had been strongly linked with a move to Hertha Berlin - only for that deal to break down as well.

According to multiple sources, including the The Guardian, Xhaka will not be leaving Arsenal this summer. He has signed a new contract until 2024 with the club even including an option to extend his stay by a further year.

His previous deal was set to expire in 2023 and the Gunners wanted to protect his value as they know replacing him this summer will be extremely difficult.

Xhaka’s time at Arsenal has been mixed. He clashed with fans back in 2019 after he was substituted during a defeat to Crystal Palace and remains a controversial figure among the fanbase. However, throughout his time in north London he has rarely been out of the team and that looks set to continue this season.

Xhaka’s new contract is the latest move in what Mikel Arteta will be hoping will be a busy summer. At the beginning of the window the club gave the green light for a major rebuild, earmarking around £250m to sign a goalkeeper, centre-back, left-back and two midfielders.

So far Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White have arrived and there is a deal in the pipeline to bring Aaron Ramsdale to the club as well. Arsenal are also increasingly confident over a move for Martin Odegaard, who spent time on loan at the Emirates Stadium last season.