Granit Xhaka facing eight weeks out with knee injury

Granit Xhaka is facing up to eight weeks out of action with the knee problem he sustained during the 3-1 north London derby victory over Tottenham on Sunday.

Xhaka collided awkwardly with Spurs attacker Lucas Moura and he was soon substituted, with manager Mikel Arteta later revealing the injury 'doesn't look very positive'. The 29-year-old was later pictured with his knee in a brace.

An official announcement on Xhaka's rehabilitation timeline is expected imminently, with football.london claiming that statement could come as soon as Wednesday, but BLICK Group editor Andreas Boni has claimed the injury is a ruptured inner ligament in his right knee.

It's another blow in what's been a frustrating month or so for Xhaka. A red card in the 5-0 defeat at Manchester City saw him suspended before he tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to miss Switzerland's games during the international break.

He returned for the game on Sunday, playing well in central midfield as a flustered and idealess Tottenham gave Arsenal's midfield the time and space to pick them apart as Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all scored.

However, this injury will likely rule Xhaka out until at least November, meaning the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and perhaps even Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be given chances in central midfield alongside Thomas Partey.

Upcoming games that Xhaka will miss include Saturday's trip to high-flying Brighton, the following home clash with Crystal Palace, and another Emirates outing against Aston Villa. The Gunners may hope to have him available by late November, when they have matches against Liverpool and Manchester United.

The win moved Arsenal up to tenth in the Premier League table, ahead of Spurs on goals scored with both sides on nine points with minus five goal difference.

