Granit Xhaka goes full Gazza with new haircut for Euro 2020

I know what you're all thinking. Euro 2020 has been fun so far, but if only we had more players randomly bleaching their hair for no apparent reason.

We saw Phil Foden pay tribute to Paul Gascoigne's famous bleach-blonde buzz cut from Euro 96 - despite not actually being born at the time - before Slovakia's Ondrej Duda brought out a dazzling blonde mop in Monday's 2-1 win over Poland.

The best has been saved for last. Step forward, Granit Xhaka.

The Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder took to Instagram to reveal his new look, doing so with a FaceTime video with his shell-shocked wife, who was understandably more than a little surprised by the whole thing.

Instead of going short like Foden or Gazza, Xhaka has kept his long fringe, and it's an...interesting look.

Aside from his wife questioning her life choices, Xhaka's new look brought some good responses from some of his team-mates.

Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz both filled Xhaka's comments with crying emojis, while Swiss forward Breel Embolo was left wondering whether he was watching a Justin Bieber concert from 2014.

We'll get our first live glimpse of Xhaka's new look on Wednesday, when his Switzerland side take on Group A leaders Italy.

Xhaka is in talks over joining Roma | Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Maybe Xhaka is trying to make a good impression on the Italians? After all, it looks like he'll be playing his club football there next season as Roma are pushing ahead with plans to make him Jose Mourinho's first signing of the summer.

Talks between Roma and Arsenal have stalled over a difference in fees, but there is still hope that the two sides will meet in the middle somewhere.

