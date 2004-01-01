Granit Xhaka goes full Gazza with new haircut for Euro 2020

I know what you're all thinking. Euro 2020 has been fun so far, but if only we had more players randomly bleaching their hair for no apparent reason.

We saw Phil Foden pay tribute to Paul Gascoigne's famous bleach-blonde buzz cut from Euro 96 - despite not actually being born at the time - before Slovakia's Ondrej Duda brought out a dazzling blonde mop in Monday's 2-1 win over Poland.

The best has been saved for last. Step forward, Granit Xhaka.

The Arsenal and Switzerland midfielder took to Instagram to reveal his new look, doing so with a FaceTime video with his shell-shocked wife, who was understandably more than a little surprised by the whole thing.

Instead of going short like Foden or Gazza, Xhaka has kept his long fringe, and it's an...interesting look.