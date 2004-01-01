Granit Xhaka reveals he's ready to become Arsenal captain again

Granit Xhaka has revealed that he is ready to become Arsenal captain again, two and a half years after he was stripped of the armband.

Xhaka was removed as Gunners' skipper in November 2019 following a much-publicised outburst against the club's supporters after he was substituted in a game against Crystal Palace.

Since then, the Swiss midfielder has repeatedly been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, and he recently admitted that his 'bags were packed' before Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay in January 2020.

Xhaka is now an important figure for Arsenal and speaking to Sky Sports recently, he revealed he was ready to take on the captaincy once again.

“I will never say never. I was not ready for that again," he said.

"A captain of Arsenal can be without an armband and I am trying to lead the game and the players without the armband, but if tomorrow someone from the football club comes and asks if I want to take it I will be here because I know I am ready again to do it.”

Xhaka went on to admit his pride in himself for turning his situation at the club around.

“After this happened people were telling me this is not hate, but for me this was absolutely hate. I know what hate is and I know what is love and what is between this. This was not in between, it was not love it was hate," he added.

“I have had very positive feedback from the fans and from social media and I was very proud of myself. You don't get a lot of players talking about this, being very open, they are scared for the future.

“For me, it was the perfect time. You still have people that say you won't change our opinion but that is fine, the most important thing is how I feel and that is very good.”