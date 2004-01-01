Granit Xhaka tests positive for coronavirus

Granit Xhaka has tested positive for coronavirus and will likely be forced to self-isolate for 10 days in Switzerland.

Xhaka was away on international duty when the case was confirmed meaning he will not play part in his country’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers. The midfielder had been set to captain Switzerland in games against Greece, Italy and Northern Ireland.

Xhaka becomes the latest in a growing line of Arsenal players to test positive for coronavirus at the start of this season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Alex Runar Runarsson were all afflicted in the lead-up to their side’s Premier League opener against Brentford. Later, £50m arrival Ben White was struck down, ruling him out of the Gunners' defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

Xhaka has now been ruled out too with a Swiss FA statement reading (via the Athletic ): “Xhaka was diagnosed with symptoms on the morning of the game and was immediately isolated in his room.

“A quick test turned out negative, the subsequent PCR test, carried out to be on the safe side, produced a positive result in the evening. Xhaka stayed out of touch with his teammates all day.

"He will do another PCR test on Thursday.

"The canton doctor of Baselland ordered no further measures for the team because the other players in the senior national team are all either vaccinated or have recovered. A member of the staff had to go into quarantine."

Even if Xhaka is not forced to isolate for ten days he will not be available for his side’s next Premier League fixture against Norwich City next Saturday, after he was sent off for an aggressive first-half lunge during his side’s embarrassing 5-0 defeat to City last time out.

The loss left Arsenal rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after three games, without a single point.