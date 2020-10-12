Groundbreaking 'Arsene Wenger: Invincible' Documentary Set to Hit Screens in 2022

Arsene Wenger will finally be returning to our TV screens in the foreseeable future. No, he's not returning to Arsenal, nor has he finally been cast as the next Doctor - he'll be the star of Arsene Wenger: Invincible which will be released in 2022.

Entertainment outlet Variety have the scoop on the new film, which has been jointly commissioned by London-based Noah Media Group and French filmmakers Federation Entertainment, that will take a deep dive into the career of the legendary Arsenal manager, centred around the Gunners' famous invincible season.

The film will feature previously unseen footage of his time in England, while Wenger will work with directors Gabriel Clarke and Christian Jeanpierre to tell his story like you've never heard it before.

Noah Media Group, Federation Team On ‘Arsène Wenger: Invincible’ (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/wfJnd1z9ZI — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2020

"This documentary highlights a very special period in my life and career," Wenger said. "I have total confidence in the team and the production companies.

“Gabriel and Christian are probably the only directors who could persuade me to do this documentary, I will try to give the best of my memories and my life story!”

Clarke covered England at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups as a TV reporter, and took his first step into film-making with Joe Calzaghe's Not Your Average Joe in 2006. He was behind Bobby Robson: More than a Manager in 2018, and this promises to be his most ambitious project yet.

“My friendship with Christian pre-dates even the Wenger era in North London and for some time it has been our ambition to combine on this project.

? #OnThisDay in 1996, Arsène Wenger picked up a 2-0 win over Blackburn to get the perfect start in his first game as our manager... pic.twitter.com/yhFWSfBZGp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 12, 2020

"As broadcasters we both covered Arsène’s stunning transformation of English football that peaked with Arsenal’s invincible season of 2004.

“This documentary will aim to do justice to an achievement that becomes more impressive with each passing season. Thanks to Arsène’s trust and insight, we also aim to reveal the man behind the enigmatic, urbane and driven figure, obsessed with achieving perfection on the football field.”

The film is scheduled for release in early 2022.