Gunnersaurus Returns & Mesut Ozil Is Delighted - But Who's Inside the Suit?

Finally, the feel-good story we've all been waiting for - Gunnersaurus is back from the brink of extinction!

Everyone's favourite prehistoric felt creation, who was regularly brought to life by Arsenal cult hero Jerry Quy, will make his long-awaited return to the Emirates stadium, having been initially axed by the club last month amid pandemic-induced cuts (which didn't affect the £50m arrival of Thomas Partey, of course).

The Arsenal fanbase was furious over the decision to relieve Quy of his duties due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, and they went as far as to begin a Twitter trend, '#JusticeForGunnersaurus'.

Gunnersaurus making a case to play up front for Mikel Arteta | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Gunners star Mesut Ozil heard their pleas, and even offered to cover the costs of Gunnersaurus on Twitter.

While it's not quite clear yet whether the club took up Ozil's offer, the cheeky dino posted a picture on social media of himself back on the Emirates turf, thumbs pointing to the sky with the caption 'Back at Emirates Stadium today'.

Obviously, the entire Twittersphere was delighted to see the big man back in action, but none more so than the man who (maybe?) made it all possible, Ozil. The World Cup winner retweeted Gunnersaurus' post, replying 'Happy to see you back where you belong' - in his natural habitat.

However, there is a sting in the tail. It appears, according reports that Jerry Quy will not have exclusivity in capturing Gunnersaurus' essence.

TalkSPORT claim that the previously redundant Quy 'has been offered the chance to be on a new roster of people who will rotate the role of Gunnersaurus'.

Ozil in an Arsenal jersey - a sight we may never see again | Alex Morton/Getty Images

So, Gunnersaurus is back - in some capacity. Unlike Ozil however, who remains as far from the Arsenal squad as he has ever been, despite his pet detective efforts.

The German international is now being forced to show his loyalty to the club through social media, after being left out of the registered squad in all competitions.