Hector Bellerin considering Arsenal exit as PSG 'revive interest'

PSG are said to be considering a second bid for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, with the Spaniard considering a fresh start in Paris.

Bellerin was heavily linked with a move in the summer of 2020 but neither PSG or Barcelona were prepared to meet Arsenal's asking price, which stood at more than £40m. There were reports the French side went as high as £25m, but that was rejected by the Gunners, who preferred to keep hold of the right-back.

Reports at the time suggested the player wanted to leave but Mikel Arteta was able to persuade him to stay and fight for his place. He has done just that, making 27 appearances so far this season, despite some criticism for his inconsistent performances.

The fact so much of the fanbase critique him but PSG et al still want him is less an indication of fans not appreciating Bellerin but more a belief that with a fresh start he can find consistency.



Undoubtedly talented just needs a new setting to let his better qualities shine. https://t.co/RVwXDLP6Yi — Ross (@SwedishRoss) February 22, 2021

A fresh report from CBS, though, suggests that he is once again considering his future amid fresh interest from Paris. It would seem the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino has done little to put them off the 25-year-old, and are readying another bid to test Arsenal's resolve.

While there is nothing to suggest that Bellerin will push the boat out to force a move, it is said he doesn't necessarily see a long-term future for himself at Arsenal. He is cautious about spending the peak years of his career with a team in transition, and as such is keen to bring his nine-year association with the Gunners to an end.

Bellerin is attracted to the idea of playing senior football in another league for the first time in his career. The only other club he has played for since joining Arsenal's academy from Barcelona in 2012 is Watford, for whom he made eight appearances in a forgettable loan spell shortly after arriving in England.

With two years to run on his contract, this summer may be an opportune time for Arsenal to cash in. Should they drag the saga out, Bellerin's value will only decrease as he ages and runs down his deal, so if he shows no signs that he is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club, then selling would make logical sense.

For Arsenal's part, they are not believed to have given Bellerin any assurances over his future, something that has only exacerbated the situation.

Barcelona are also understood to be interested in bringing him back to the club though there is nothing yet to suggest they will make a bid.