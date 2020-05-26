Hector Bellerin 'Fully Invested' in Arsenal Project Amid Serie A Interest

It's one of the more regular fixtures of any transfer window - that Hector Bellerin is being eyed up by one or two Italian sides, or his former club Barcelona.





Rarely does the Spaniard avoid finding his name in the headlines around summer time, with various claims of him seeking a 'fresh challenge' or a 'more ambitious club' cropping up frequently.





However, what we've come to see more of since his return from a long-term injury would suggest otherwise; a suggestion that is being backed up by ESPN.





More than ever, Bellerin has appeared focussed on Mikel Arteta's project in north London, acting as the club's Professional Footballers' Association delegate and working closely with the Gunners hierarchy to find a solution to the pay-cut saga.





His role was vital in those discussions, despite finding himself in the tricky position of needing to balance the players' needs as well as maintaining the harsh realities of the club's precarious financial situation. In the end a solution was met, much due to Bellerin's intervention





With all that behind the club for now, the report from ESPN claims that Bellerin is 'fully invested' in his manager's project at the club, understanding his vision for the Gunners' future and being fully behind its pathway.





The likes of Juventus and Inter have been the most recent clubs to harbour some amount of interest in the right-back, but any fears of an Emirates departure this summer can be put to bed, so it would seem.





A cruciate ligament rupture followed by a hamstring injury shortly after have curtailed Bellerin's season, but with those troubles behind him, he's started all five of Arsenal's most recent Premier League fixtures. One of those came as captain away at Chelsea, where he scored a last-minute equaliser for his side.





For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!



