Hector Bellerin joins Real Betis on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Hector Bellerin to Real Betis on a season-long loan deal.

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the club all summer with his departure eventually being confirmed on transfer deadline day.

The Spaniard has suffered an injury-hit few years, enduring extended periods on the sidelines in each of his past three seasons. He did feature prominently last campaign, though, even donning the captain's armband at one stage.

However, Bellerin has long been known to want a fresh challenge after spending his entire career - aside from a brief loan spell with Watford - at the Emirates Stadium.

He will get that this season, after agreeing a temporary switch to Real Betis. Betis have been on the lookout for a new right-back after Emerson Royal - who has since joined Tottenham Hotspur - departed for Barcelona at the beginning of the summer.

It is understood that the agreement does not include an option to buy, as was reported earlier in the week.

Bellerin becomes the latest in a long line of deals Arsenal have completed this window. There have been five signings in total with Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Nuno Tavares all arriving. Takehiro Tomiyasu's signing from Bologna will also be confirmed before the transfer deadline.

There have been a string of departures too. Joe Willock has been sold to Newcastle, while Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba and Reiss Nelson have departed on loan. Willian and David Luiz have also exited on free transfers.