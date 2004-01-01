Hector Bellerin pushing for Inter move from Arsenal

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin appears to be edging closer to a move away from the club amid suggestions he has asked the Gunners to sell him to Serie A champions Inter.

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for some time, with Paris Saint-Germain previously rumoured to be interested. PSG have now captured Achraf Hakimi in a high profile €60m deal, leaving Inter requiring a replacement.

Bellerin could be the solution for the Nerazzurri and Arsenal would benefit from selling if it means raising funds for the crucial squad rebuild that needs to happen in north London.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Bellerin has approached the Arsenal hierarchy in recent days to make his preference clear. He asked to be sold and is said to be specifically interested in joining Inter because of how the team plays and the club’s aura.

Bellerin is though to be keen on joining Inter | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Davide Zappacosta, who is still contracted to Chelsea, and Denzel Dumfries, who shone for Netherlands at Euro 2020, are the other options Inter are linked with.

26-year-old Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011 but has seen his game time limited in recent seasons as a result of injury and falling out of favour even when fit.

His potential departure could be a significant part of Arsenal’s attempted squad rebuild. Right-back is one of the key positions that manager Mikel Arteta and the club’s technical officials are targeting, alongside a goalkeeper, centre-back and two central midfielders.

The Gunners have already signed left-back Nuno Tavares from Benfica this summer. But if Bellerin is to leave, Cedric Soares would be the squad’s only specialised option on the right.

Cedric Soares is Arsenal's only other specialised right-back | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal have been tracking Norwich right-back Max Aarons and an approach for him ahead of the new campaign could form part of an overall spending spree worth up to £250m.

The club hierarchy will sanction the major recruitment drive on the condition that money is primarily being spent on players younger than 25, with potential to improve and increase in value.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!