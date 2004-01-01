Hector Bellerin urges Arsenal & Real Betis to finalise permanent transfer

Hector Bellerin has confirmed he hopes to leave Arsenal permanently this summer and continue with Real Betis.

The Spaniard returned to his homeland last summer after growing homesick and has regularly praised Gunners boss Mikel Arteta for being so understanding in helping him complete a loan to Betis.

There was no option to buy in Bellerin's loan contract but that is not expected to be an issue, with both clubs keen to come to an agreement soon.

Speaking to Betis TV, Bellerin made no secret of his willingness to remain in La Liga.

"I have always shown that I feel very comfortable here and I want to be here, but it is not as easy as that," he explained. "At the moment, the situation is that I have to return.

"I have spoken with the two clubs, I have made my position clear to them and from there, we have two months in which we are going to try to make everything work out for the best for the three parties.

"I have always said it, I made an effort to come here and I am willing to make any effort so that this continues to be my home because I am happy."

On the latest episode of The Chronicles of a Gooner, 90min's Arsenal podcast, Harry Symeou reviews the Gunners' memorable 2021/22 season.

Bellerin went on to stress that his desperation to join Betis should not be interpreted as an issue with Arsenal, insisting he is still a huge fan of the Gunners.

"It is true that I had very nice moments at Arsenal, and they gave me a lot," he continued. "When I talk about Betis, I'm always thinking about what I have done with Arsenal and how nice it was for many years.

"It's not easy to leave Arsenal, but I hope everything goes well."