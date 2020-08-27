Hector Bellerin Wanted By Juventus - Arsenal Standing Firm on Asking Price

Andrea Pirlo is reported to have made Hector Bellerin his primary target at right-back, but Arsenal's refusal to budge over a €30m (£27m) asking price is holding up negotiations.

Juventus legend Pirlo replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Turin hotseat earlier this month, and is preparing for a minor squad overhaul on a modest budget. Financial implications of the pandemic mean that Juve are essentially working on a sell-to-buy basis, with the swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo their only completed business so far.

Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia Perin are among an extensive list of talent thought to be put up for sale, as Pirlo looks to trim a bloated squad in order to justify additions. In their place, he wants Weston McKennie, who is currently having his medical at the club, while they have been linked - ambitiously, yet inevitably - with Barcelona's runaway GOAT Lionel Messi.

Improving at right-back is believed to be a priority for the new boss. Reports in Italy suggest he is unconvinced by converted winger Juan Cuadrado as his first choice going forward, while other options - Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio - hardly get the pulse racing.

Corriere dello Sport note that the Gunners' Bellerin is a favourite of Pirlo's, and is his number one choice in the position. They say that negotiations have started between Juve and Arsenal, but although the north London club are not averse to selling both Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles in order to raise funds this summer, they are standing firm on their demand for a €30m cash offer.

For Bellerin's part, he is thought to be interested in a move, but his 'satisfaction in the Juve project is not yet sufficient' for him to force a move at this stage. In other words, he would be open to joining, but isn't going to be an arse about it.

Ajax's Sergino Dest is seen as a slightly cheaper alternative, available for €20-25m, but Bellerin's experience and dynamism make him the primary target.