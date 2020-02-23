Henrikh Mkhitaryan Admits He Wants Roma to Agree Permanent Transfer With Arsenal

Arsenal flop Henrikh Mkhitaryan says he wants to secure a permanent deal with Serie A side Roma following his loan spell at the club.





The Armenian playmaker has managed to revive his career in Italy after a torrid time in the Premier League, having joined Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.





The Europa League winner spent two years at Old Trafford before joining rivals Arsenal as part of the ill-fated Alexis Sanchez swap deal in January 2018, but failed to truly settle at the Emirates.





Mkhitaryan has scored just eight Premier League goals for Arsenal so far

After just 18 months in north London, the 31-year-old joined Roma on a season-long loan deal last summer and is looking to extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico.





As quoted by Goal, the attacking midfielder said: "Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, not only next season [but] for another few years, but I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree on terms of the transfer fee."





He added: "So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard, to look forward to what’s going to happen.





"Of course, if I’m not going to stay at Roma I have to go back to Arsenal. I’m not complaining, football life changes so quickly so you have to be ready to play wherever you are.





"If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Rome."





With the coming transfer window set to be impacted by Covid-19, new Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may look to retain the services of the talented attacker in order to bulk up his squad for next season.





Arsenal have lost just one Premier League game under Arteta thus far

The Spaniard has previously talked up the possibility of Mkhitaryan's return to the Gunners, as he is a player who can ultimately make the difference in the final third.



