Henrikh Mkhitaryan Joins Roma from Arsenal on Permanent Deal

Arsenal have confirmed that midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has terminated his contract at the Emirates and joined Roma on a permanent deal.

Mkhitaryan spent the 2019/20 season out on loan with the Serie A side, scoring nine goals and pitching in with six assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

The Armenian international joined the Gunners from Manchester United in 2018 as part of a deal that saw Alexis Sanchez move in the opposite direction.

Arsenal released a statement on their official club website which read: "Everyone at Arsenal thanks Micki for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best for his future with Roma."

The club agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent to pave the way for the former Manchester United man to seal his move to Roma.

His contract had been due to run until 2021, having signed a three and a half year deal upon joining the Gunners.

This allows Arsenal to further free up their wage bill, with finances currently stretched in north London following the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of Arsenal players agreed to take a wage reduction during the height of the pandemic, and the club have since made 55 staff members redundant.

Mkhitaryan grabbed 13 assists and nine goals during his two and a half year stay in north London.

Three of those assists came during his first Premier League start for the Gunners, as he set up a trio of goals during Arsenal's emphatic 5-1 victory over Everton.

However, having started just 19 times during his first full season with the club, Mkhitaryan was sent out on loan by Unai Emery ahead of the 2019/20 season.

With Sanchez also moving on from United to join Inter on a permanent basis this summer after being paid off by the Red Devils, the infamous 2018 swap deal has been a pretty bleak affair for all parties involved.