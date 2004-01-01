Hertha Berlin decide against making Matteo Guendouzi loan permanent

Hertha Berlin have decided not to make Matteo Guendouzi's loan spell permanent in the summer, meaning he will return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has spent the 2020/21 campaign with the Bundesliga outfit, but having impressed in the early stages of the year, his form has dropped off dramatically and Hertha now find themselves in the thick of a relegation battle.

According to Bild, Hertha have seen enough of Guendouzi and will opt against making his loan spell permanent at the end of the season - much to the despair of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Guendouzi has not been good enough during his time in Germany | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The Spaniard sent the young Frenchman away from north London with questions regarding his attitude and commitment after he supposedly bragged about his wages against Brighton and was then involved in a training ground disagreement with Arteta during a winter break in Dubai.

The Gunners boss would have been hoping for Guendouzi to resolve his antics during his time with Hertha, but he has continued to frustrate his new employers with his 'theatrical appearances.'

The midfielder has also been described as ‘moody,’ 'stubborn' and 'resistant to advice,' all of which have culminated in the club's decision not to extend his stay beyond the season.

Guendouzi has lost his place in the side since former coach Bruno Labbadia was sacked and incoming boss Pal Dardai has pulled no punches in his evaluation of the Arsenal outcast.

A friendly headlock | ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

“It's like puberty for him, he's kind of a rebel. He has to work and learn like an animal,” Dardai said.

It's unlikely that Guendouzi would be desperate to remain with Hertha, truth be told, with the club in the midst of a relegation battle, currently lying 16th in the Bundesliga table.

A move back to the bright lights of the Premier League would suit the youngster down to the ground, although whether Arteta will offer him another crack of the whip at the Emirates remains to be seen.