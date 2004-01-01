Homegrown player sales: The clubs to make the most profit since 2015

CIES Football Observatory has calculated how much clubs around the world have made by selling home-grown players developed in their youth ranks in recent years.

Youth academies can often be the lifeblood of a club, producing players they then sell for a handsome transfer fee to reinvest back in their squad. But even the biggest teams can still make considerable money simply from investing time in developing young talents.

For a player to be considered 'home-grown', they must have spent at least three years at a club between their 15th and 21st birthdays.

The fees include all add-ons and the list covers every transfer registered since the start of the 2015 summer transfer window.

Before getting onto the top 25 selling clubs, here's a look at selected others who didn't make the list: Tottenham (€108m), Roma (€82m), Borussia Dortmund (€81m), Leicester (€74m), Bayern Munich (€73m), Juventus (€72m), Inter (€66m), AC Milan (€65m), Manchester United (€60m)

25. Paris Saint-Germain - €117m

Biggest sale: Moussa Diaby to Bayer Leverkusen (€15m)

24. Fiorentina - €122m

Biggest sale: Federico Chiesa to Juventus (€50m)

23. Aston Villa - €132m

Jack Grealish accounts for almost all of Aston Villa's home-grown player profit | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Biggest sale: Jack Grealish to Manchester City (€117m)

22. Dinamo Zagreb - €135m

Biggest sale: Dani Olmo to RB Leipzig (€41m)

21. Porto - €136m

Biggest sale: Fabio Silva to Wolves (€39m)

20. Schalke - €136m

Biggest sale: Leroy Sane to Manchester City (€52m)

19. Arsenal - €139m

Arsenal profited massively from selling Alex Iwobi | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Biggest sale: Alex Iwobi to Everton (€43m)

18. Red Bull Salzburg - €140m

Biggest sale: Patson Daka to Leicester (€29m)

17. Manchester City - €145m

Biggest sale: Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester (€28m)

16. PSV Eindhoven - €146m

Biggest sale: Memphis Depay to Manchester United (€37m)

15. Anderlecht - €147m

Biggest sale: Jeremy Doku to Rennes (€29m)

14. Athletic Club - €148m

Kepa Arrizabalaga started at Athletic Bilbao | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Biggest sale: Kepa Arrizabalaga to Chelsea (€80m)

13. Flamengo - €152m

Biggest sale: Vinicius Junior to Real Madrid (€45m)

12. Barcelona - €161m

Biggest sale: Pedro to Chelsea (€29m)

11. Atletico Madrid - €167m

Biggest sale: Lucas Hernandez to Bayern Munich (€80m)

10. Liverpool - €171m

Liverpool sold Raheem Sterling for big money in 2015 | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Biggest sale: Raheem Sterling to Manchester City (€70m)

9. Sporting CP - €209m

Biggest sale: Joao Mario to Inter (€46m)

8. Chelsea - €210m

Biggest sale: Tammy Abraham to Roma (€44m)

7. Atalanta - €211m

Biggest sale: Amad Diallo to Manchester United (€40m)

6. Bayer Leverkusen - €213m

Kai Havertz left Bayer Leverkusen for big money in 2020 | Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Biggest sale: Kai Havertz to Chelsea (€100m)

5. Lyon - €270m

Biggest sale: Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal (€59m)

4. Ajax - €283m

Biggest sale: Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus (€85m)

3. Monaco - €285m

Kylian Mbappe's transfer to PSG saw Monaco pocket €180m | Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Biggest sale: Kylian Mbappe to PSG (€180m)

2. Real Madrid - €330m

Biggest sale: Alvaro Morata to Chelsea (€79m)

1. Benfica - €379m

Biggest sale: Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid (€121m)

