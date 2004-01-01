Houssem Aouar Claims He Is ‘Very Happy’ at Decision to Remain at Lyon Amid Arsenal Interest

Arsenal target Houssem Aouar has confirmed he has no regrets at having opted to stay with Lyon for the 2020/21 season.

The Frenchman’s future was a constant source of debate over the summer, with the Gunners not the only interested party. Both Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain were said to be courting the 22-year-old, however, he ultimately decided to remain with Lyon.

Aouar has enjoyed a fine start to the Ligue 1 season | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Recently surfaced rumours have suggested that Aouar regrets not leaving last season’s Champions League semi-finalists in the summer, however, he’s moved quickly to snub such suggestions.

“I do not see how I could be unhappy in my city, in my club,” he told podcast Top of the Foot. “This is something I do not understand. I am very happy to be here, I have made the decision to stay in my training club, I savour every day that presents itself.

“All I want is to put the club back in its place with my teammates. I am very happy to be here, we have a lot of ambitions for this season.”

Aouar went on to insist that the constant transfer speculation linking him to the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and PSG had little impact on him and that he received plenty of advice from those around him at the club.

"The club and the coach talked to me a lot, it was a pretty normal time,” he added.

“It's part of the life of a footballer, I'm very well surrounded, the club and the coach spoke to me a lot, it was a fairly normal period. I lived it well and like I said I'm very glad I stayed."

Whether Aouar finally makes his Lyon exit next summer remains to be seen, however, for now he insists that he is happy to be playing under president Jean-Michel Aulas and that he only sees his career progressing under his guidance.

"Obviously, everyone knows, we have one of the best presidents, I am very happy to evolve in his club,” he added. “He brings a lot on a daily basis, it is a pleasure to be able to play under his orders."