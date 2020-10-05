Houssem Aouar Happy With Lyon Stay - Real Madrid to Rival Arsenal in Summer

Houssem Aouar has insisted he is the 'opposite of disappointed' after a protracted move to Arsenal failed to materialise in the recent transfer window, with both the Gunners and Real Madrid set to make approaches next summer.

Mikel Arteta's side were heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman throughout the window, seeing a series of bids rejected as Lyon held out for closer to €50m for the playmaker.

With the club's president Jean-Michel Aulas - a notoriously difficult negotiator - setting a deadline to Arsenal, the club couldn't meet their demands and the plug was pulled on the deal.