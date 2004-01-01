How 90min's Our 21 fared in the Euro 2020 last 16

The drama at Euro 2020 is increasing round by round, and the stars who make up 90min's Our 21 are having a large say.

18 of the 21 made it through to the last 16 with their nations, and though not everyone made it onto the pitch as the nerve-o-meter heads into overdrive, plenty played large roles in their sides progressing to the quarter finals.

Let's take a look at how they got on in the last 16.

1. Neco Williams

Williams is consoled by Joe Allen | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Williams played 50 minutes in Wales' 4-0 defeat to Denmark, playing an unfortunately large role in Kasper Dolberg's second goal.



The Liverpool full-back cleared the ball straight to the Nice striker and the mountain became bigger and bigger for Wales to climb before it inevitably became insurmountable.

2. Mikkel Damsgaard

Damsgaard is in great form | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Damsgaard has started Denmark's last three games and is yet to put a foot wrong.



He got an hour against Wales, looking dangerous throughout and setting up Dolberg's first strike. Will almost certainly start again against the Czech Republic in the quarter finals.

3. Giacomo Raspadori

Raspadori may get a chance against Belgium | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy's tight encounter with Austria was a nail-biter, so much so that young Raspadori wasn't afforded a chance off the bench.

4. Christoph Baumgartner

Baumgartner rues a missed opportunity | Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

Baumgartner scored the decisive goal against Ukraine to send Austria through Group C as runners-up, but was a tad more subdued against Italy as his side looked to contain their heavily favoured opponents.



He was excellent defensively, making four tackles, before being substituted late on for Alessandro Schopf.

5. Matthijs de Ligt

Not De Ligt's finest hour | BERNADETT SZABO/Getty Images

The Netherlands might have been favourites to surge past the Czech Republic, but De Ligt's red card ten minutes after half time changed all that.



The Juventus star got all tangled up with Patrik Schick and handled the ball on the edge of the area. He was sent off and the Oranje lost 2-0.

6. Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch during training | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Gravenberch could only watch as manager Frank de Boer turned to Quincy Promes, Wout Weghorst, Steven Berghuis and Jurrien Timber to get the Netherlands back into the game.



He exits the tournament having made two appearances, including a start against North Macedonia.

7. Adam Hlozek

Hlozek puts himself about | Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

By the time 18-year-old Hlozek entered the fray against the Netherlands, the Czechs were very much in 'run down the clock' mode.



Nevertheless, the Sparta Prague forward got four touches of the ball as his side eased themselves over the line.

8. Jeremy Doku

Doku was left on the bench | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Somewhat understandably, Doku was left on the bench as Belgium squeezed past Portugal.



However, the 18-year-old's impressive performance against Finland in the group stage shows he's a dangerous option for Roberto Martinez should he use him against Italy.

9. Joao Felix

Felix's Portugal were sent home | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Felix, his Euro 220 campaign was wrecked by injury and fitness issues, meaning his brief cameo against Belgium was his only appearance of the tournament.



He did well during his brief outing, making the Selecao look a whole lot more threatening in attack, but that didn't stop Roy Keane laying into him afterwards.

10. Nuno Mendes

Mendes didn't get a minute at Euro 2020 | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

A frustrating tournament for Sporting CP youngster Mendes. He made no appearances in the group stage, having picked up a muscle injury after the first game, and watched from the sidelines as his crashed out in the last 16.



Brighter times are ahead for the 19-year-old.

11. Pedri

Pedri put an early setback behind him against Croatia | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

We could call Pedri's performance against Croatia a mixed bag, but even if he did score an own goal he was still brilliant.



The Barcelona prospect consistently demanded the ball and pulled the passing strings in midfield, helping Spain enjoy all sorts of freedom on Croatia's right hand side. Switzerland should be seriously worried about him.

12. Ferran Torres

Torres scored his second goal of the Euros against Croatia | MARTIN MEISSNER/Getty Images

Probably didn't expect to play a period of extra time when he was brought on in the 88th minute, just moments before Mario Pasalic scored a dramatic equaliser.



However, the Manchester City forward soon saw Alvaro Morata bag Spain's fourth and decided to get in on the act later, rounding off a 5-3 victory with a strike of his own.

13. Phil Foden

Foden hasn't played since the Scotland draw | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

England beat Germany the other day, if you hadn't heard, but Foden was nowhere to be seen.



Gareth Southgate's change in system meant the likes of Foden, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka were all scrapping for one space on the wing. Saka got the nod, meaning Foden will have to wait until Saturday to make his next impression.

14. Bukayo Saka

Saka was bright against Germany | Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images

In a world of Fodens, Grealishs, Sanchos and Rashfords, it's Saka who is getting the starting spot in England's attack right now alongside Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling.



He gave Antonio Rudiger plenty of grief down Germany's left, though his influence did wane in the second period and he was replaced by Grealish. Decent substitution, that.

15. Jude Bellingham

Bellingham in England training | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

With Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips firm favourites in midfield, Bellingham has some work to do to get some minutes in the knockout stages.



Jordan Henderson got the nod as the Three Lions' late enforcer substitute, so the Borussia Dortmund teenager had to watch the chaotic joy from the bench.

16. Jamal Musiala

Musiala entered the fray in stoppage time against England | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Musiala showed his game-changing ability against Hungary in the group stage, but by the time he came on against England the match was already over.



There was no time to make an impact and the 18-year-old leaves the tournament with two substitute appearances under his belt.

17. Dejan Kulusevski

Kulusevski attempts to evade a challenge | Robert Perry - Pool/Getty Images

Kulusevski was bright without doing too much damage to Ukraine's defence in Sweden's last 16 defeat.



A positive coronavirus test disrupted his preparations for the tournament and he didn't look as fit as he might have been, coming off midway through the first period of extra time.

18. Alexander Isak

Isak performed well throughout Euro 2020 | Andy Buchanan - Pool/Getty Images

Slightly fortunate to pick up an assist for Emil Forsberg's deflected strike, Isak just couldn't provide the goal threat Sweden otherwise needed against Ukraine.



However, he's been brilliant for the majority of the tournament and will likely enjoy success on the international stage in future competitions for the Scandinavian nation.