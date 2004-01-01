How 90min's Our 21 fared in the Euro 2020 quarter finals

Four quarter-final matches later and we are one step closer to discovering which nation will be crowned champions of Europe on July 11.

The viewing world was treated to four proper spectacles, with Spain beating Switzerland on penalties on Friday, and Italy overcoming Belgium later that night. Saturday saw Denmark book their place in the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Czech Republic, while England battered Ukraine by four goals to clinch a date with the Danes at Wembley.

The quartet of clashes also saw nine of 90min's Our21 starlets presented with the chance to write themselves into the history books at Euro 2020, although not all of them were awarded the minutes they needed to do so.

So, how did they get on?

1. Mikkel Damsgaard

The boy wonder | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Damsgaard's price tag simply keeps increasing with each Euro 2020 game.



He was once again impressive in Denmark's progression to the semi-finals, and almost got on the scoresheet himself. Be careful with this one, England. He's a talent.

2. Giacomo Raspadori

Left out | Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy may have defeated the team ranked number one in the world on Friday night, but they did so without Raspadori.



Roberto Mancini opted to leave our starlet out of the 23-man squad, forcing him to watch on from the stands. Frustrating.

3. Adam Hlozek

Sorely missed | BOZENA DOBRA/Getty Images

Hlozek was left out of the squad for the defeat to Denmark, and his exclusion left many scratching their heads.



Czech Republic sure could have done with him coming off the bench in the dying minutes. It's not the last we'll hear about this lad.

4. Jeremy Doku

Unfortunate to be on the losing side | Christof Stache - Pool/Getty Images

Wow. Belgium may have been sent packing by Italy, but Doku will be packing a second time this summer when he inevitably lands a huge move off the back of this performance.



It was a frightening display from the winger, who terrorised Italy's backline all evening. If Belgium were going to draw level, it would have been through this guy.

5. Pedri

A key performer | MAXIM SHEMETOV/Getty Images

Pedri's influence over this Spain side only continues to grow.



La Furia Roja needed penalties to surpass Switzerland, but had more players put in a shift like the talented 18-year-old, they would have cruised beyond their opponents far more comfortably.

6. Ferran Torres

Eyes down | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Another Spaniard who did himself justice was Torres.



The Manchester City star couldn't add the clinical touch needed to clinch the game, but he gave a good account of himself regardless.

7. Phil Foden

Foden didn't get onto the pitch | Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Competition for places is so fierce in the England squad that Phil Foden didn't even get a kick against Ukraine.



It's crazy, but that's the amount of talent the Three Lions have got at their disposal. It's only a matter of time before he's back in the fold.

8. Bukayo Saka

Didn't step out onto the pitch in Rome | JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images

Another winger who wasn't called upon by Gareth Southgate was Bukayo Saka.



The Arsenal star picked up a slight knock in training prior to the game and the England boss decided not to risk him in Rome. Let's hope he gets another chance in the semis.

9. Jude Bellingham

Buzzing | Lars Baron/Getty Images

This kid did get some minutes, though!



Jude Bellingham came on after 65 minutes for the Three Lions and helped everything to tick over smoothly. Assured beyond his years.