How Arsenal could line up with Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal are on the verge of signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Gunners have agreed to sign the Brazil forward in a deal worth £45m, reuniting him with Mikel Arteta.

With Jesus added much needed quality, depth and versatility to Arsenal's forward line, how could they line up? Here are some of their options...

Jesus as a striker

It is widely expected that Jesus is being signed as a direct replacement for club captain Alexandre Lacazette, who has returned to Lyon following the expiration of his contract.

Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign was hampered by the lack of even a half-decent centre forward. Jesus didn't necessarily set the world alight as City's number nine but at least he scored goals, got in good positions and has decent physical attributes.

If he plays through the middle at Arsenal, then the question will be which combination of wide players will support him. Bukayo Saka is a nailed on starter but the other spot will be up for grabs, with Gabriel Martinelli, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira all in with a decent shout - that's before you even think about the potential signing of Raphinha.

Potential lineups:

Saka (RW) - Jesus (CF) - Martinelli (LW)

Saka (RW) - Jesus (CF) - Smith Rowe (LW)

Vieira (RW) - Jesus (CF) - Martinelli (LW)

Vieira (RW) - Jesus (CF) - Smith Rowe (LW)

Vieira (RW) - Jesus (CF) - Saka (LW)

Jesus as a winger

While Arsenal probably have their sights set on using Jesus up front, it should be noted that he spent much of last season playing from the wing.

It was a point brought back to the fore by South American football expert Tim Vickery during a recent appearance on Sky Sports News - Jesus has previously asked to play out wide as opposed to up top and the Gunners should be wary of this.

If Jesus starts from the flank as he often did for City last year, then it would require either he or Saka to play from the left instead, with Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Martinelli as the number nine instead.

Potential lineups:

Jesus (RW) - Nketiah (CF) - Saka (LW)

Jesus (RW) - Martinelli (CF) - Saka (LW)

Jesus (RW) - Nketiah (CF) - Martinelli (LW)

Jesus (RW) - Nketiah (CF) - Smith Rowe (LW)

Jesus (RW) - Martinelli (CF) - Smith Rowe (LW)

Saka (RW) - Nketiah (CF) - Jesus (LW)

Saka (RW) - Martinelli (CF) - Jesus (LW)