How Much It'll Cost Premier League Fans to Watch Their Clubs in October

With fans still not allowed back in stadiums in England, the Premier League have offered up a pay-per-view system to ensure that every game is broadcast on TV during the month of October.

Fans will be able to pay £14.95 to watch one of those PPV games, which seems more than a little pricey. After all, if you want to watch all of your team's games, you've got to pay for all the other channels as well.

The #PL today confirmed all fixtures until the end of October will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK



Sky Sports and BT Sport share the broadcasting rights for Premier League games in England, and affording both can be a tall order. Buying those channels as add-ons on top of a normal TV package is the simplest way to do it, but that can be pretty expensive and not everybody has those packages to begin with.

Prices of packages vary pretty drastically from person to person, but one consistent way of accessing them both is through monthly passes which, on their own, are the cheapest way to watch all the action.

With NOW TV, a Sky Sports day pass will set you back £9.99. BT Sport don't offer 24-hour access, but you can pick up a monthly pass for £25 if you don't already have the service.

Now, on to how much fans will have to pay in October. The cheapest package on offer comes to £24.94, which is the total for sides who only have two games during the month - one shown on Sky and the other on PPV.

Arsenal, Fulham, Manchester United and Newcastle are the lucky four teams, closely followed by Leicester City and Sheffield United, whose bill of £29.90 includes two PPV games.

Breaking the £30 barrier, first up are Tottenham and Wolves. Fans of those sides will need to shell out £34.93 to watch their sides in action twice on Sky Sports and once on PPV

Everton and Manchester City supporters will need to pay just 6p more as they will need both a Sky Sports day pass and a BT Sport month pass, which comes to a total of £34.99.

£39.89 is a common price point, with Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea and Crystal Palace fans facing that spend. Those four teams have one game on Sky Sports and two on PPV.

We're then heading up past £40 and straight to £44.85, which is the bill for fans of Aston Villa, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion. That trio all play three games in October, and all three will be shown on this PPV system.

West Ham United's total of £44.98 comes as fans will need two Sky Sports day passes and one BT Sport month pass, but the biggest losers from this whole thing are Liverpool and Southampton.

Bills for those fans will come to £49.94 as they will need access to all three services during the month of October. You can see why fans are unimpressed.

