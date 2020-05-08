How the 2019/20 Premier League Table Would Look Based on Weighted Home & Away Points-Per-Game

With the Premier League hellbent on pushing ahead with 'Project Restart', other divisions across England are unlikely to follow suit.





The 2019/20 League One and League Two seasons are expected to be officially abandoned next week, with a vote to take place to determine the outcome of the clubs pushing for promotion, as well as those fighting relegation.





Meanwhile in the top flight, proposals are going ahead in a bid to play the remaining matches behind closed doors - similar to what is due to take place in La Liga, the Bundesliga and Serie A.





However, those without the financial means to continue look set to be hit hardest, and one of the methods being mooted to conclude the League One and League Two seasons is the idea of a weighted points-per-game (PPG) system.





That entails the league table taking into account the fact certain clubs have a differing number of home and away fixtures left to play.





The amount of PPG accumulated for each club both at their own grounds, as well as away from home, will be calculated and then multiplied by the amount of home and away fixtures they play -

In the case of the Premier League, it would be 19 each. These figures are then added to the actual points the club has accumulated to determine a final total.





With the Premier League unlikely to follow this model as there is an intent to play out the remaining fixtures, Stoke-on-Trent Live decided to take a look at how this would affect the top flight anyway. There are not major changes in the division's overall standings, but there is one key alteration down in the relegation zone.





Poor old West Ham would face the chop if this were to be implemented, with Bournemouth avoiding a return to the second tier by a minute margin; well, 0.18 points, to be exact.





Norwich and Aston Villa would join them finishing 20th and 19th respectively, so in effect it's not that crazy an idea. Watford would remain where they are by finishing on level points with the Cherries, thus equally adrift of West Ham.





Moving up the table you need to go into tenth and 11th so see another change, as Burnley and Crystal Palace would swap places with the latter moving into the top half. Above them, Arsenal and Tottenham remain as they were, with no late VAR intervention preventing them from having the miserably poor campaigns they've had.





Wolves and Sheffield United would also swap spots, with the Blades moving up one place into sixth at the expense of Nuno Espirito Santo's men, with their fine away record coming in handy despite having played one less match. Manchester United remain fifth.





The top four remains firmly intact, with the only obvious difference being that Liverpool's outrageous points tally becomes even more so. Currently on 82 points, they would shoot up to a Premier League record total of 107.21, smashing Manchester City's previous 100-point haul.





So, no drastic changes barring the demise of the Hammers, with David Moyes earning his second relegation as a Premier League manager being the major talking point.





