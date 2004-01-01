How the Latest Coronavirus Restrictions Now Affect Premier League Fans

Only four Premier League clubs – Liverpool, Everton, Southampton and Brighton – will now be able to continue having fans attend games as a result of London moving from tier two of England’s coronavirus restrictions into the most severe third tier in the coming days.

Up to 2,000 fans are currently allowed to attend football matches in tier two locations, but stadiums must close to supporters in tier three. In tier one, the limit is up to 4,000 fans, but there are no football league clubs in any of the select few tier one regions.

Fans have been back at certain stadiums in recent weeks | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

As of 00.01 on Wednesday morning, London and some other parts of the south east will be subjected to tier three restrictions, which also includes non-essential shops closing and all pubs and restaurants being closed except for takeaway orders.

The changes mean that Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham, Crystal Palace and Fulham must revert to playing home matches behind closed doors once more.

Half of games elsewhere were already being played behind closed doors, with no fans attending matches in Manchester, Lancashire, Yorkshire and the Midlands since March.

There had been hope that Manchester’s falling infection rates could mean being downgraded to tier two before Christmas, making it possible for limited numbers of fans to return to Old Trafford and the Etihad Stadium, but it hasn’t happened as yet.

There is a full programme of Premier League fixtures this week from Tuesday to Thursday. But with Everton, Southampton and Brighton all playing away from home, the only game where any fans will be permitted this midweek is the top of the table clash between Liverpool and Tottenham at Anfield.

Tuesday 15 December



Wolves vs Chelsea (tier 3 - no fans)

Man City vs West Brom (tier 3 - no fans)

Wednesday 16 December



Arsenal vs Southampton (tier 3- no fans)

Leeds vs Newcastle (tier 3 - no fans)

Leicester vs Everton (tier 3 - no fans)

Fulham vs Brighton (tier 3 - no fans)

Liverpool vs Tottenham (tier 2 - up to 2,000 fans)

West Ham vs Crystal Palace (tier 3 - no fans)

Thursday 17 December



Aston Villa vs Burnley (tier 3 - no fans)

Sheffield United vs Manchester United (tier 3 - no fans)

Assuming there are no further changes, Everton, Southampton and Brighton will still be able to have fans attend their weekend games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Sheffield United respectively.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!