Injury update on Emile Smith Rowe ahead of Arsenal's meeting with Burnley

Arsenal starlet Emile Smith Rowe could be available for this weekend's trip to Burnley. The 20-year-old went off injured at Leicester City last weekend prior to half-time and was replaced by Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners went on to put in a brilliant display, coming from behind to defeat Brendan Rodgers' side comfortably - with the only negative being the injury to the youngster.

Smith Rowe came into the side on Boxing Day and after an impressive display in which the Gunners beat Chelsea 3-1, he has established himself as a regular in Mikel Arteta's side.

Injuries have been a concern for Smith Rowe throughout his career but the club received positive news earlier this week regarding his condition. Following a scan, it was revealed the discomfort he felt in the hip area last weekend isn't due to anything serious and so, providing he passes a late fitness test, he could be available for the game at Turf Moor.

The former Huddersfield Town loanee has four Premier League assists to his name and has played a significant role in Arsenal's recent improvement in a creative sense.

The club's latest update also confirmed that third-choice goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has returned to full training after a knee strain although he is unlikely to play at the weekend.

Burnley - Arsenal is the early kick-off on Saturday with the Gunners looking to close the gap on the top six while the hosts will be looking to put greater distance between themselves and the drop zone.