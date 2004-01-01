Injury updates on Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal remain hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be fit in time to face Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday, while Gabriel Martinelli has confirmed he will definitely be available.

The Gunners were left sweating over the fitness of Saka after he limped off in the 3-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday night.

Bukayo Saka limped off against Sheffield United | Pool/Getty Images

The 19-year-old collapsed in a heap with no one around him - sparking initial fears that the injury could be particularly serious - though it was later revealed he'd collided with Blades frontman Rhian Brewster just seconds before going down.

The Gunners face Slavia Prague in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie on Thursday - a competition that now represents their only realistic chance of securing a place in next season's Champions League - and the Daily Mail report that the club's medical team are continuing to assess the youngster with the hope he will be ready for the trip to Prague.

Meanwhile, Martinelli has confirmed he will be fit for the clash having endured an injury scare himself at Bramall Lane.

The youngster has been tormented by injuries since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in 2019 and he too was substituted late on against the Blades having picked up a knock.

However, Mikel Arteta will be boosted by the news he will be fit for the Europa League outing, with Martinelli providing a definitive response when asked if there was a chance he could miss the game: "No, I am alright to play on Thursday."

Arsenal will definitely be without the services of injured duo David Luiz and Kieran Tierney on Thursday night, though club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return having missed the win over Sheffield United through illness.

The Gunners had plenty of chances in the first leg against Slavia and could have been taking a handy lead over to Prague for the second leg, though instead the tie is finely poised thanks to a last minute Tomas Holes goal which made the score 1-1 on the night.